Tom Holland – A Real & Reel Life Spider-Man; Disney CEO Reveals His Importance In The Marvel-Sony Reunion

Last month, when the news came out that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is no more a part of Marvel due to Disney-Sony’s split, fans were heartbroken. Fans took to every social media requesting Sony to solve the differences and patch up with Disney again.

Last week, it was a celebration for all the MCU fans when it was announced that Sony-Disney will make one more Spider-Man movie together. Well, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed that it was Tom Holland who played a key role in bringing the studios back together.

Bob Iger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live show and said, “Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he’s a voice in [Pixar’s Onward]. He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team.”

Iger added, “And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, ‘Can I please have Bob’s e-mail address or phone number?’ Of course, I’m very protected, so they were very careful. I said ‘Sure, have him contact me,’ and he did.”

Bob Iger also revealed that when they spoke to Tom Holland on the phone, he cried. They realised that he cares a lot about the movies and the makers care about the actor. So they had to make a decision.

Iger further said, “I felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted this to happen. So after I got off the phone with him, I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios, and then I decided to call the head of Sony, and I said ‘We have to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans.’ And we did.”

