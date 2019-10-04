Last month, when the news came out that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is no more a part of Marvel due to Disney-Sony’s split, fans were heartbroken. Fans took to every social media requesting Sony to solve the differences and patch up with Disney again.

Last week, it was a celebration for all the MCU fans when it was announced that Sony-Disney will make one more Spider-Man movie together. Well, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed that it was Tom Holland who played a key role in bringing the studios back together.

Tom Holland - A Real & Reel Life Spider-Man; Disney CEO Reveals His Importance In The Marvel-Sony Reunion
Bob Iger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live show and said, “Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he’s a voice in [Pixar’s Onward]. He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team.”

Iger added, “And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, ‘Can I please have Bob’s e-mail address or phone number?’ Of course, I’m very protected, so they were very careful. I said ‘Sure, have him contact me,’ and he did.”

Bob Iger also revealed that when they spoke to Tom Holland on the phone, he cried. They realised that he cares a lot about the movies and the makers care about the actor. So they had to make a decision.

Iger further said, “I felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted this to happen. So after I got off the phone with him, I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios, and then I decided to call the head of Sony, and I said ‘We have to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans.’ And we did.”

