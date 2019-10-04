War Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Holding Firmly, Evening Shows To Witness Growth

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led War opened to a historic response as the film earned 53.35 crores All India on Day 1. However, now the film is facing the post-holiday effect as the collections are on dropping side.

War saw a drop on Thursday as the film came out of the big holiday benefit and this drop seems to have continued on Friday as well.

The advance booking trends of War for today suggest that there’s going to be another drop today though not as big as yesterday. Let’s have a close look at the advance booking trends for today in some of the major cities.

Mumbai

Mumbai is pretty weak as of now with less than 5% shows filling fast or going houseful. However, the occupancy and rate of housefull shows will improve from evening considering its Saturday tomorrow.

Delhi

Delhi has come down but it’s still better with 15-20% housefull and filling fast shows. 4DX has also come down at 45-50%.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is steady on the lower side with 25-30% “oranges” and “greys” visible at BMS. 4DX is better with 35-40% shows getting healthy occupancy.

Hyderabad & Chennai

Both cities in South India are performing well despite competition from big regional release Sye Raa Narasimha Raja. There are around 30-35% shows still going housefull and filling fast. More crowd will reach out to cinemas after sunset. 4DX is also performing very well in HYD.

Kolkata

Kolkata is fine with 25-30% shows promising healthy occupancy. The trends will improve from evening till the end of the weekend.

Ahmedabad & Chandigarh

Probably the weakest among all with hardly any housefull and filling fast shows so far. 4DX is also not that good.

Overall, a regular day to day drop is expected in collections today. The silver lining is that the collections will stay above 20 crores mark comfortably.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!