BREAKING: FIR Filed Against Anurag Kashyap & 48 Celebs For Open Letter To PM Narendra Modi Over Mob Lynching

Back in July, Twitter was taken by storm when as many as 49 celebrities including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Mani Ratnam amongst others wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘mob lynching concerns’. According to them, the crime had risen to a high extent in the country and asked PM Modi to take action over such attacks.

The recent development comes in the form that FIR has been filed against these celebrities for ‘tarnishing the image of the country’. A local advocate who’s been identified as Prakash Kumar Ojha had filed a petition against the open letter yesterday, following which an FIR has been lodged today.

The advocate himself gave a statement to The Quint as he shared, “The CJM had passed the order on 20 August, accepting my petition upon the receipt of which an FIR was lodged today at the Sadar police station here.”

Furthermore, he feels that the open letter led to “tarnishing the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the prime minister” besides “supporting secessionist tendencies”.

A statement given by the police officials of the area reveals, “The FIR was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.”

The open letter which went viral online witnessed a 4-page long letter urged PM Modi to take an action against mob lynching in order to ‘maintain peace in their beloved country’.

“Dear Prime Minister, We, as peace-loving and proud Indians, are deeply concerned about a number of tragic events that have been happening in recent times in our beloved country,” read the letter.

Check out the open letter submitted by celebrities earlier below:







