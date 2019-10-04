Enai Noki Paayum Thota: Dhanush’s Films Release Date REVEALED!

South heartthrob Dhanush and actress Megha Akash starrer Tamil film, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, has been in talks among fans for a very long time following various reasons, one being the fact that the release of the film getting postponed multiple times.

There is no denying the fact that Dhanush fans all across keenly awaiting to catch their favourite star on the big screen.

Earlier this year there were numerous reports stating the film might release somewhere between July or August, but things didn’t work that well, as the producers had to resolve some financial issues.

Following which there were reports about the film releasing in the month of September. But now that September is gone. Dhanush fans all across have been eager to know the proper release date of the film.

Now as per a report from indiatoday.in, the film’s director Gautham Menon is eager to release the film on November 15. If the producers manage to solve monetary issues the film will release on time.

The Dhanush starrer is been helmed by Gautham Menon. Apart from Dhanush and Megha, Enai Noki Paayum Thota also stars Sasikumar, Rana Daggubati in major roles.

From film front, Dhanush who was last seen on big screens in The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, apart from Enai Noki Paayum Thota, also has two big releases in form of filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s directorial, Asuran & R S Durai Senthil Kumar’s directorial, Pattas.

