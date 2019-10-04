Is Sara Ali Khan’s Choice Of Films Influenced By Saif Ali Khan’s Advice?

Saif Ali Khan is on a career-high after his second innings with Sacred Games has taken off fabulously and now the actor is gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s Laal Kaptaan. And just like the father, Sara Ali Khan is also on a highway to success. The father-daughter duo shares an amazing camaraderie with each other, and that was very evident after their presence on the Koffee With Karan show.

While the Chote Nawab had admitted to being actively involved and concerned about Sara’s love life and her educations, he has recently confessed that he doesn’t gives his daughter any form of career advice. Sara made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and won rave reviews for her performance in the film.

Justifying his reasons for not giving Sara any career advice, Saif has revealed to Zoom in a recent interview, “She doesn’t really ask me for advice, she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she brought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes. Something about the environment, she called and asked me. We discussed something about how to frame thoughts; about scripts… no. Because these are the things that you have to make your own decisions for. You have to make your own decisions because you don’t want to blame other people for happens to you and you will only blame yourself. It’s easy to blame other people.”

On the professional front, Saif has a rather diverse lineup to look forward to. Right from Laal Kaptaan to Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior followed by Jawaani Jaaneman and not to forget Bhoot Police.

Laal Kaptaan, directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International, is set to hit the big screens on October 18.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!