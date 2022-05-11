Neha Dhupia is one of those actresses who speaks her heart out and is talented enough who has created her own place in the entertainment industry. Although she has been in the industry for over two decades, the actress has faced a lot of struggles. Meanwhile, the Singh Is King star has been vocal about her physical change post-pregnancy and in a recent interview the actress called out some A-list designers who refused to provide her fancy clothes.

Neha who started her career as a model won the Femina Miss India 2002 pageant and was among the top 10 finalists in Miss Universe in the same year. The actress is married to actor Angad Bedi, with whom she has 2 children, Guriq and Mehr.

Betraying friends or colleagues is a common thing in the entertainment industry. In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Neha Dhupia said she went through postpartum depression that lasted 8 months. She further spoke about why her designer friends refused to provide her with fancy clothes. During the conversation, the actress also asserts that the ‘double standards exist everywhere’.

Neha Dhupia said, “I had so many designers who were so nice and they were making clothes for me. Soon after I gave birth, I went to a friend’s wedding and I wanted to wear fancy clothes and I wasn’t fitting into anything.”

Calling out her designer friends, A Thursday actress added, “I don’t know why I’m telling you this information, but I had so many A list designers who I had thought were friends of mine who just turned me down saying, ‘listen we have nothing for you’. The double standards exist everywhere.

“But I’m okay man, it’s a part of the game. If that’s how they want to treat people, that’s how they want to do it, it’s fine. But I’m just saying, I’m not the first person it’s happening to and I’m not the last person it will happen to. But don’t let these things affect you,” Neha Dhupia said.

