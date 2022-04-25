Neha Dhupia is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress welcomed his second child with her husband and actor Angad Bedi earlier this year and often gives her fans ‘mom goals’ on social media. Earlier today, Neha was spotted at the airport and the beauty flaunted her grey hair like a queen and now netizens are lauding her for being real. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Neha is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following of over 5 million followers on Instagram. The actress not only gives a glimpse of her professional life on Instagram but also her personal life. She’s a doting mother to both her children Mehr and Guriq and recently shared a cute picture with her son on the photo-sharing site.

If there are two Bollywood mommies that netizens love are Neha Dhupia and Sameera Reddy. Earlier today, Neha was spotted at the airport where she donned a comfortable flowy dress and paired it with a matching blazer. She styled her look with a luxury bag, sunglasses and shoes.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Did y’all notice Neha Dhupia flaunting her grey hair like a queen? We sure did. And kudos to her for being real with her fans!

A user on Instagram reacted to her video and commented, “Respect to her for looking old and don’t care. I’m too vain to do the old look.” Another user commented, “I guess Neha did it way before Sameera. It was grey even in the song Heyy baby. She always mentions that she specifically avoids coloring that part of hair.” A third user commented, “It’s natural process….One day it has to happen with everyone, so why is it becoming so taboo…??”

What are your thoughts on Neha flaunting her grey hair? Tell us in the comments below.

