After being a proud parent to a girl, Mehr, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy Guriq, last year in October. Recently, the Ek Chalis Ki Last Local actress stepped out in the city as she was spotted taking her newborn to the park. Although she posed and smiled at the photographers before entering the park, but netizens are calling out paparazzo for trying too hard to catch a small glimpse of her son.

Advertisement

Currently, the actress is riding high on the success of her Disney Plus Hotstar movie, A Thursday also starring Yami Gautam in the lead. Dhupia was eight months pregnant when she was shooting for Behzad Khambata’s directorial film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in her recent outing, Neha Dhupia was spotted wearing a casual white tee paired with joggers and sports shoes. Although she smiled at the photographers, later she was seen hiding her son, Guriq’s face from the paparazzi. As soon as the video was shared online, netizens started bashing photographers for getting too close to the actress so that they can click the pictures of her newborn son’s face.

Although Neha Dhupia seemed cool about it, but netizens are slamming the paparazzi. Reacting to the video a user wrote, “When she’s trying to hide her baby’s face then it clearly indicates she doesn’t want u guys to click.. so please have some sentiments.. don’t just invade in peoples privacy in the name of media,” another user wrote, “Camera ghusa de bachche ke muh me,” a third user wrote, “Stop focusing on childs face respect her decision,” a fourth user commented, “Yaar tum log Na kabhi bacche nahin dekhe kya ghus ghus ke photo le rahe ho,” a fifth user wrote, “If she is not comfortable in showing her sons face n she dnt wanna reveal , jst let it be n leave her na yar.”

Earlier, the actress opened up about shooting for A Thursday during her third trimester, as per News18, she said, “The fear is there otherwise on a film set. But we really did it with too much caution and also we were shooting during the pandemic, so the larger fear was that. I remember we shot the entire film during the rain so that was a bit scary. I feel everything at that time was a matter of concern.”

Neha Dhupia added, “But in the real sense, when a woman is pregnant, she is actually the strongest woman in the room and there is no harm in continuing to go to work. And that’s the only thing that I want to harp upon. Yes. If clinically, you’re advised to sit at home or emotionally you want to sit at home or even for personal reasons, but otherwise, a woman should not give up on her career. Also, the safest place for the baby is the mother’s womb.”

Must Read: When A Possessive Ranbir Kapoor Completely Ignored Akshay Kumar & The Reason For It Was Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube