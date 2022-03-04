Bollywood’s favourite couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally got hitched in a quaint, gorgeous, green wedding at the actor’s farmhouse in Khandala after years of teasing fans about their D-day. Needless to say, their wedding was every bit dreamy.

Advertisement

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding set against the backdrop of green foliage at the Akhtar farmhouse and lit up by some energetic dance performances. Pictures and videos from their wedding also went viral on social media. But did you know that the farmhouse is not only property owned by the actor? Scroll down to know some of the most expensive things owned by him.

Bandra Bungalow

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar has been living away from his parents in a sprawling Bandra bungalow for a long time. The filmmaker turned actor bought the property back in 2009 and it is spread over a vast 10,000 sq ft area. The property is close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and sits at Bandra Bandstand. Reportedly, the luxurious property is worth Rs 35 crore.

Swanky Car collection

Much like other Bollywood celebrities, Farhan Akhtar is also a motorhead. He has a refined taste when it comes to choosing luxury cars. He owns a steel finish Porsche Cayman which is worth Rs 1.5 crore. He also owns a Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes Benz ML350 CDI, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and Mercedes 350D.

Khandala farmhouse

While Farhan Akhtar may not be the registered owner of the Khandala farmhouse just yet, he will be the rightful heir to the property along with his sister Zoya Akhtar eventually. The property, which also served as the venue for his wedding, is away from the bustling city. The farmhouse is perched in the lap of nature–surrounded by ample foliage.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Follows Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Unveiling Its Release Date Ft. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Through A Stylish Teaser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube