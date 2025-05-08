The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series, titled ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, is set for its grand theatrical release in the US on 23rd May 2025 and in Indian cinemas on 17th May 2025. Until MI 8 arrives in theatres, we have collated a list of underrated/underappreciated yet must-watch spy films (in no particular order) that you can watch on various Indian OTT platforms. We hope you’ll enjoy watching these films as much as we enjoyed compiling this list for you.

1. Allied (Release Year – 2016)

Available On – Netflix

Plot: Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Cast Away), the 1940s-set film revolves around the romantic relationship between a Canadian intelligence officer, Max (Brad Pitt), and a French Resistance Fighter, Marianne (Marion Cotillard). After surviving a dangerous mission, they fall in love and marry. But their loyalties are soon tested

when Max begins to suspect that Marianne is a German spy.

2. Madras Cafe (Release Year – 2013)

Available On – Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Plot: Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows Vikram Singh (played by John Abraham), an Indian intelligence agent tasked with disrupting a rebel group in Sri Lanka during the civil war. The film also features Nargis Fakhri in the role of a British war correspondent.

3. Eye in the Sky (Release Year – 2015)

Available On – Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play

Plot: The film follows an intelligence officer (Helen Mirren), who plans to capture terrorists in Nairobi, Kenya, with the help of an undercover field agent (Barkhad Abdi). To prevent a suicide bombing attack, she orders an American pilot (Aaron Paul) to kill the target. But the situation escalates when the pilot refuses to fire a drone missile when an innocent girl comes into the picture.

4. Khufiya (Release Year – 2023)

Available On – Netflix

Plot: Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the criminally underrated spy thriller follows the story of a seasoned agent, Krishna Mehra (played by Tabu), who is assigned a sensitive mission to track down a mole in an intelligence unit whose betrayal caused the death of another agent. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

5. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (Release Year – 2015)

Available On – Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube (Rent)

Plot: This 1960s-set Guy Ritchie spy film revolves around how a CIA agent, Napoleon Solo (played by Henry Cavill), and a KGB agent, Illya Kuryakin (played by Armie Hammer), join forces to prevent a criminal organization from using nuclear weapons. To accomplish the mission, the duo must set aside their differences and take the help of the daughter of a missing scientist to unearth the mystery.

6. D-Day (Release Year – 2013)

Available On – Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Plot: Helmed by Nikkhil Advani (Director – Kal Ho Na Ho), the film follows an undercover agent, Wali Khan (played by Irrfan Khan), who is sent to Karachi to keep track of India’s most wanted man, Iqbal Seth (played by Rishi Kapoor). Many years later, an elite team comprising an explosives expert Zoya (played by Huma Qureshi), a former army officer Rudra (played by Ajun Rampal), and a small-time thief (played by Aakash Dahiya) is sent for a mission. -+Together, they make a daring plan to bring Iqbal to justice, but things do not go as expected.

7. Argo (Release Year – 2012)

Available On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: Directed by Ben Affleck, the spy thriller is set against the backdrop of the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in the year 1979. The film’s plot revolves around how a CIA officer, Tony Mendez (played by Ben Affleck), makes an ambitious rescue plan to extract six Americans who have taken refuge with the Canadian Ambassador before it’s too late. Tony acts as a Hollywood filmmaker searching for locations for a sci-fi movie.

8. Atomic Blonde (Release Year – 2017)

Available On – Lionsgate Play

Plot: The action-packed thriller features Charlize Theron in the role of an elite MI6 field agent, who is sent on a top-secret mission to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of another agent and to retrieve a missing list of double agents. After reaching Berlin, she is assisted by the Berlin station chief (played by James McAvoy).

9. Traitor (Release Year – 2008)

Available On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: An ex-soldier, Samir Horn (played by Don Cheadle), becomes the target of an upright FBI agent, Roy Clayton (played by Guy Pearce), who tries to track the elusive arms dealer. But the agent soon realizes that there is more to Samir’s story than meets the eye.

10. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Release Year – 2023)

Available On – Lionsgate Play

Plot: Helmed by Guy Ritchie, the film follows a daredevil spy, Orson Fortune (played by Jason Statham), who enlists a movie star (Josh Hartnett) to prevent the sale of a high-tech weapons technology by an affluent arms broker (Hugh Grant).

