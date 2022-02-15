A couple of days back, the news of Rannvijay Singha’s exit from Roadies surfaced on the web and it broke the internet. Now, days after he walked out of reality, here’s the latest scoop about the reality show. As per the latest reports, Neha Dhupia is the latest celebrity to make a swift exit from the show. Yes, you heard that right!

Days after Rannvijay Singha’s exit from Roadies, the show is in the headlines once again. Buzz on the web is that after Rannvijay, Neha has decided to not be a part of the reality show. Well, these are not mere rumours, the shocking news has been confirmed by the Roadies judge herself.

Confirming the same to Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia revealed, “This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network. I love the show, I have always loved the show, and a large part of loving the show is Rann. He has always been a very dear friend of mine, he will continue to be. I have another dear friend of mine who has stepped into his shoes, and I wish him all the best. Sonu (Sood) has, and he is also a very dear friend.”

When asked about the reason behind her decision, Neha Dhupia said, “Reasons best known to me and the network.” She then quickly added, “Never say never.”

Earlier reacting to Rannvijay’s exit from the show, Neha told Indian Express, “It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards.”

