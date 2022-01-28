Rannvijay Singha to host new wildlife show 'Safari India'

With the stated aim to explore and experience the biodiversity of India, interact with people managing the national parks, and underline the urgency of preserving the magnificent wildlife of the country, actor-TV host Rannvijay Singha is gearing up for a wildlife show titled Safari India.

Advertisement

Talking about the show, Rannvijay Singha said, “It was the most thrilling experience I have had this year. It was a series of astonishing and larger-than-life experiences. I interacted with forest rangers and learnt about their efforts towards preserving our wildlife. I have had some exceptional learning experiences and it was only because of the show that I realised what a rich wildlife ecosystem our country has.”

Advertisement

Safari India explores a number of national parks, including Jim Corbett, Kaziranga, Pakke Tiger Reserve (Arunachal Pradesh), Ranthambhore, Gir, Netravali (Goa) and Dubare Elephant Camp (Karnataka).

Safari India is coming on Zee Zest. Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest, said: “Most wildlife shows are voiceover-driven, but here we have tried to place the audience in the thick of the action, giving them the vicarious pleasure of exploring the wilds through the show and possibly inspire them to undertake their own journeys of adventure.”

The show will be aired from January 31 on ZEE Zest.

Are you excited to see Rannvijay Singha on Safari India?

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Rumours Of Rivalry With Kapil Sharma: “He Was The First Person To Call Me When My Father Died…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube