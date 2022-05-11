Bollywood actresses often leave us speechless with their style statements and the latest one to have us all heart-eyed is Mouni Roy. She was recently spotted attending the wrap-up party of her upcoming entertainer Blackout and pics from the venue are now going viral across social media platforms. What had my attention, almost instantly, was the deep-neck sequin dress Mouni was wearing, clearly making heads turn at the bash.

For the unversed, Mouni was previously in the news when she got married to Indian businessman Suraj Nambiar in a traditional ceremony. Her wedding pictures were all over the internet, leaving the fashionistas inspecting every little detail about her wedding saree, jewellery and makeup. She has also been quite vocal on Instagram lately, sharing sweet, cosy pictures with her hubby alongside a few work updates.

In her most recent appearance in the city, Mouni Roy can be seen going all Jazz queen with a short sparkly dress. The blue bodycon outfit accentuated her hourglass figure, making it just the right choice for a happening evening party. The dress had a monotonous blue sequin pattern which ended with a feathery touch at the hem. The furry line at the edge gave it a retro touch and the full sleeves and plunging neckline also added on to the effect.

Mouni Roy kept her accessories and footwear mostly contrasting with a strappy silver set of heels and a classic Christian Dior handbag. She skipped earrings and necklace, effortlessly letting the outfit speak for itself. Mouni kept her makeup simple with nude pink lipstick and heavy orange blush. Her well-defined eyebrows and lashes also went well with her overall attire.

If your birthday was just around the corner, this is totally an outfit that you can take some cues from. Its dazzling material and the royal blue colour completely stands out in a crowd and isn’t that the point? What do you think about Mouni Roy’s blue fit? Let us know in the comments!

