Mouni Roy is one name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The beauty started off her career with television and is slowly making the transition toward Bollywood. The Gold actress shared a photo dump on her official Instagram handle which also included a sultry bikini picture and now, netizens are brutally trolling her for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mouni is quite active on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. The beauty often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned them, “#ᴘʜᴏᴛᴏᴅᴜᴍᴘ”.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Did y’all notice the huge rock in the first picture? Mouni Roy’s engagement ring has our hearts.

Now, reacting to her picture on Instagram, a user commented, “Sab surgery ka kamaal h…..😂” Another user commented, “Plastic will melt in the hot sun” A third user commented, “say no to plastic.” A fourth user commented, “Plastic shameless.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that Mouni Roy is trolled for her looks on social media. It has happened in the past as well but the beauty remains unaffected and that’s how one should be. These faceless trolls can’t define someone’s character or career.

On the other hand, the other section on social media has filled the comments section under her pictures with heart and fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on Mouni Roy getting trolled for her bikini picture? Tell us in the comments below.

