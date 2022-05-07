Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood today. Just his screen presence shows how well he handles any character. However, things become worse when an actor like Nawaz gets badly into a role that terrifies his loved ones. Something similar happened when the actor’s wife got scared after the actor couldn’t stop mumbling Raman Raghav 2.0 dialogues while being admitted in hospitalised.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie also featured, Vicky Kaushal, and debutante Sobhita Dhulipala. The film received high critical acclaim and revolved around the cat and mouse chase of a serial killer Ramanna by corrupt cop Raghavan. The film is based on the real-life killer Raman Raghav, who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s.

Coming back to the topic, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who played a psychopath in Raman Raghav 2.0 was so much into the character that he was speaking like him while he was in the hospital diagnosed with dengue. Although it showed how dedicated he was to the character but his wife got scared and called filmmaker Anurag.

Speaking about the same, Anurag Kashyap in a conversation with the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reaction in 2020, told, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui got dengue and he was in the hospital. While in the hospital, he was only, constantly blabbering lines from Raman Raghav as if he was literally living the character.”

“He was on high fever and his wife called me, ‘What have you done to him? He’s just talking non-stop, lines from the movie’ and I got scared, he was really affected by it. He becomes like that. He likes to live there, he likes to stay there, he actually prefers that world, he escapes into that world,” he added.

Back in 2016, Nawazuddin Siddiqui while speaking with HuffPost India revealed he got sick because they were shooting in slums and some unhygienic areas of Mumbai. When asked about his wife’s horrified reaction to him repeating Raman Raghav 2.0 dialogues, Nawaz shares, “She called up Anurag and say ‘Yeh kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing)?’” he said, laughing gleefully. “But issi mein toh mazaa hai (that is the fun)! To be able to work with Salman-Shah Rukh and also do films like these.”

