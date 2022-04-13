Anurag Kashyap is one of the best directors of the country who has presented the audience with a bunch of evergreen quality films. His movies are mostly raw and have a poetic effect on the audience, almost always opening to raving reviews from the people. A few years back, the director had opened up about a fight he had with Karan Johar after he reportedly called Koffee With Karan a ‘crappy show’.

For the unversed, Kashyap has worked on a series of cult classic films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, amongst others. Apart from his movies, the filmmaker is also often in the news for being vocal on several current affairs and political subjects. He does not shy away from calling a spade a spade, which is why he often becomes a topic of discussion on social media.

In the year 2020, Anurag Kashyap had opened up on his fight with Karan Johar in a conversation with Mid-Day. “Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike.”, he said.

In the same interaction, Anurag Kashyap also recalled a few fun moments from his career, stressing on the one where he pranked Mukul Anand. “There was a time when Mukul Anand was making Trimurti (1995). I wanted to work with him as an assistant. I would call his house land-line. Every call was a rupee gone. And he was always busy. Third time I said, ‘Subhash Ghai bol raha hoon. Unko bolna kal se set pe aane ki zarurat nahin hai [This is producer Subhash Ghai, tell him not to show up on the sets from tomorrow],’ and hung up.”

