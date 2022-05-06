The Kashmir Files: Promotes 'Islamophobia' & Is 'Government-Funded'? Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back & Says "It Doesn't Use The Word 'Pakistan' Or 'Pakistani'"

Basking in the success, The Kashmir Files continues to spell its magic in theatres ever since it was released on March 11. It will soon be two months since it hit the big screen, TKF has made bombastic earnings not only nationally but also globally. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film was led by Anupam Kher, the film also stars Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty and Bhasha Sumbli among many others.

The filmmaker was recently in the news when the Foreign Correspondents Club and the Press Club of India (PCI) cancelled his press conference after he stated that foreign media was attempting to run an ‘international political campaign’ against his film The Kashmir Files.

However yesterday another press conference took place in New Delhi. The PC was reportedly hosted to refute the allegations levelled against The Kashmir Files and its makers. During the press con, Vivek Agnihotri said that ever since TKF became a success, foreign media publications realised that it was “denting their narrative”. Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the same and said during the press conference, as quoted by News18, “Every major player, who maligns India’s image internationally without checking the truth, started calling me and their line of the question was only Hindu-Muslim. Nobody, not even one bothered to ask me about all those victims who I interviewed for this movie. Not even one tried to ask me about the facts I’ve shown in the movie and whether they are right or wrong.”

Vivek Agnihotri went on to clear the air that the allegations of The Kashmir Files being propaganda of being an anti-muslim film are untrue. The filmmaker said at the PC, “Most of our crew was Muslim. In Kashmir, 100 per cent of our crew was Muslim. One of the most important scenes in the film where the protagonist of the film interacts with a boy in Shikara, I had requested a Kashmiri Muslim activist from Kashmir Valley to write that scene. I said that you must have representation.”

“We made sure that scene was enacted by a Kashmiri Muslim activist boy in Kashmir. It’s embarrassing that I have to come and say all these things but I want to expose these people who use Islamophobia as a political weapon against us,” Vivek Agnihotri added.

This is when The Kashmir Files director went on to say that there is an international political campaign against the film. “They blame us for Islamophobia. I categorically put on record that Islamophobia is being used as a political weapon against my film under an international political conspiracy. The film is actually anti-terrorism. The film does not use even once the word ‘Muslim’. The film does not use the word Pakistan or Pakistani. It’s an anti-terrorism film,” he said.

Towards the end, he also addressed the rumours of The Kashmir Files being backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and being labelled as a ‘government-funded film.’ Reacting to the same, he hit back at the haters and said, “The film became a historical success in the first four days. By Tuesday, it was indisputable that this film is going to create history. Until then not even one person said it’s government-supported. But when the prime minister spoke about it in a different context, suddenly it became a government-funded film.”

