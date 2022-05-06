Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year also famously known as SOTY has gifted the Bollywood industry with three talented actors, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt. The 2012 released film was a massive success amongst the youth.

Keeping aside the love triangle in the film, Sidharth and Alia’s chemistry in KJo’s SOTY won a lot of hearts. In fact, after a while, the duo even started dating each other in real life, and both of them gave us major couple goals. However, while we found Sid and Alia‘s kiss super steamy in SOTY, did you know that the handsome munda of B-town was bored of it?

Back in 2014, Sidharth Malhotra had made a shocking confession claiming that he was bored of kissing his now ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt on screen. What was more shocking was that he further expressed his wish to kiss actress Deepika Padukone on screen as he felt he would enjoy it.

When asked which actress he desired to kiss on screen during his conversion with Filmfare, Sidharth Malhotra spontaneously replied, “Deepika Padukone. Hopefully, people will enjoy that. And me too.”

For the unversed, after a while of dating, Sidharth and Alia called it quits and went their separate ways.

Meanwhile, talking about their current love life. Alia Bhatt is now happily married to her all-time crush and Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Ranbir Kapoor. While, on the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. However, a few weeks back, reports claimed that Malhotra and Advani had called it quits as they ‘fell out of love’.

Yet, during the recently hosted Eid bash by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, Kiara and Sid were seen walking hand in hand and posing with each other, as they squashed their break-up rumours.

