Right after his first film Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra gained a massive fan following as everyone appreciated his efforts and performance. The actor who was last seen in Shershaah once recalled a conversation with Salman Khan. While speaking about it, Khan had advised him to work on Television as the superstar was unsure about his Bollywood career. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

After playing the character of Captain Vikram Batra in Karan Johar’s film, the actor is getting a lot of interesting roles. He has an exciting lineup of films that includes, Mission Majnu, Yodha, Thank God, Thadam Hindi Remake and many more.

Back in 2017, Sidharth Malhotra in a conversation with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra spoke about his conversation with Salman Khan even before he made his Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year. He said, “Actually it’s a weird story and I had gone with a friend to his house who did Bigg Boss. So I had never met him and we just randomly landed up at his house in the night and I’m not much of a drinker so I think when he asked me to drink I said ‘no sir.’”

Sidharth Malhotra further shared, “He didn’t really know, what I’m doing, who I was, so he said ‘What are you here for what do you do’ and you know so I’m doing a film and I still didn’t say the name, then my friend said, ‘oh sorry he’s doing Student Of The Year’ he’s like, ‘Oh, all right all right you’re working with Karan.’”

“Then the night went on and there were certain conversations which he’s like ‘I’m not really sure let’s see I want to see what you’re all about.’ He suggested that I should do television. I was very puzzled by it, I was just smiling I didn’t even get offended.”

Chopra then asks, “So you’re sitting in Salman Khan’s house Salman Khan is telling you that maybe you don’t have what it takes, how do you go on from there.” Responding to this, Malhotra says, “I was like wow such a humongous star and he feels that I’m important enough or something to comment on that’s a good way to look at it. I was like, not even on my first film and these are the comments, it didn’t affect my confidence.”

Sidharth Malhotra then talks about the time when he went to the sets of Bigg Boss to promote his debut film, “We met during promotions of Student Of The Year and he was quite aware, he still remember that conversation and we were on Bigg Boss stage and he’s like, ‘Aur inhe jab main mila tha tab maine inhe kuch aisa bola aisa kuch encourage karne ke liye kaha, aur dekho aj ye hero ban gaye, aap dekh rahe hain inka kamaal, i was trying to push you.'”

