Johnny Depp is currently on the news as he’s embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Meanwhile, there was a time when the actor was supposed to visit India for the shoot of Shantaram. Although the film didn’t see the day of light, but Irrfan Khan in an interview had revealed Depp was scared to visit the country due to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Scroll down below to know what happened.

The movie would’ve been the adaption of the 2003 novel of the same name written by Gregory David Roberts. After Mira Nair’s film was shelved, in 2018 it was announced that Apple Inc. was developing a television adaptation of the novel for Apple TV+. Reportedly the series will consist of 10 episodes, while the shooting will take place in Australia.

Meanwhile, Nair’s film adaption was planned to get shot in Mumbai, however, things fell apart and Johnny Depp got busy with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Back in 2009, as per Hindustan Times, Irrfan Khan shared Depp was scared to shoot in India due to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s experience. The actor had even suggested shifting the location to Mexico.

Irrfan Khan said, “From what I understand, Johnny Depp wasn’t keen to come to India. Brad Pitt and he are good friends and what happened with Brad and Angelina (Jolie) in Mumbai during The Mighty Heart shoot apparently scared him off.”

“He requested that Mumbai be recreated in Mexico but Mira was adamant. She pointed out that the heat, dust and magic of Mumbai’s streets wouldn’t be reflected in a set however authentic,” Khan added.

Meanwhile, Mira Nair had herself shared the news about Shantaram with Irrfan Khan and Johnny Depp being shelved at an International Film Festival.

She told, “The script is brilliant and we were almost ready with the project when it collapsed because Hollywood Writers Guild of America went on a strike. Actor-producer Johnny Depp took on other projects. The subject is as ripe and as alive as it was. It is definitely a piece of my heart but there is no hope of bringing it alive in near future. However, I certainly hope that one day we will be able to bring it on the big screen.”

