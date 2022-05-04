Before some celebrities became A-listers, they had jobs that were less glamorous and didn’t come with being famous at all. Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Beyonce, Margot Robbie, and Meghan Markle may all be known for something else now, but they all once had common jobs.

Previously, we covered that Tom Holland used to work as a ‘pot washer’ at a pub. The actor called it the ‘worst job he ever had.’ Now, he is known to be Spider-Man in the MCU and has appeared as the wall-crawler in the many Marvel hits, the latest one being No Way Home. Let’s take a look at some more celebs’ first jobs.

Johnny Depp

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is one of the most known stars in Hollywood. Currently, he is wrapped around the defamation case he slammed against Amber Heard. Before that, a long long time back, Depp used to work as a telemarketer and also at a gas station.

Johnny Depp once talked about it and revealed that he used to sell pens and made only one sale. He also shared that he wasn’t really good as a mechanic either.

Beyonce

The singer is no less than a superstar, famous for her songs and crazy dance moves. Before she found her path, Beyonce used to work at her mother’s hair salon. But even then she exhibited her singing talent as she used to sing for the customers.

Brad Pitt

While Johnny Depp was a mechanic and a salesman, Brad Pitt still got a chance to show off his acting skills, though in an unusual manner. Brad Pitt worked at a restaurant, El Pollo Loco, where he had to dress as a chicken to attract the passersby.

Margot Robbie

Robbie is now an acclaimed actress who has won several prestigious awards for her mind-blowing performances. However, before she ventured into the film industry, Margot Robbie worked in Subway. Imagine walking into that restaurant and seeing the Wolf of Wall Street actress assembling a sandwich!

Jon Hamm

So far we have seen celebs working at places that offer services, the Man Men actor had a different start. Jon Hamm revealed that he worked as a set dresser for soft-core p*rn movies that aired on Cinemax. He called this experience “soul-crushing.”

Meghan Markle

From an actress to royalty, Meghan Markel had her Cinderella moment that was captured in front of millions. But before she married Prince Harry and worked on the series, Suits, Markle had a much more common job.

The Duchess of Sussex was a calligrapher working at Paper Source, an American stationery and gift retailer. She even wrote the invitations for the Mission Impossible actress Paula Patton and singer Robin Thicke’s wedding in 2005.

Taylor Swift

Out of Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and everyone else on this list, it is Taylor Swift who had the most unusual job. Now, an acclaimed and award-winning singer once worked on a farm picking the praying mantis pods off trees. We don’t know what is more shocking, that job or the fact that the Bad Blood singer used to do that.

