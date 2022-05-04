Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart is not here for couture over health as she slams celebs who attended the Met Gala 2022 to go on a strict diet just to fit in a piece of clothing. The ball took place yesterday, and several A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Blake Lively, and more, dazzled the red carpet through their vivacious looks.

Following the theme of Gilded Glamour, many stars showed up wearing gowns, dresses, and more that represented the historical era from 1870 to 1900. The most iconic moment from the night has to be Ryan Reynolds‘ reaction to Blake changing her gorgeous gown that represented the Statue of Liberty.

A few celebs like Kim Kardashian opened up about following a rigid diet to lose 16 pounds or 7 kg in a month to fit into the Marylin Monroe dress that she wore. What some may see as dedication towards fashion was looked at as a health risk by others. Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram story and called out certain stars, without mentioning any names, over the length they went to achieve their looks.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f*cking dress?” the Riverdale actress said. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting,” Lili Reinhart added.

Lili Reinhart dragging Kim Kardashian for telling Vogue the lengths she went to fit Marilyn Monroe’s dress is VERY pleasing to me 👏 pic.twitter.com/WvxbHa2Vma — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) May 4, 2022

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same, and many agreed with the actress while slamming the SKIMS founders. “@lilireinhart insta story is spot on, stop idolising Kim Kardashian for literally starving herself to fit into a dress. So wrong on so many levels,” one user wrote.

“Lili Reinhart doesn’t care that Kim Kardashian lost weight to fit in THAT dress. She’s just mad because Kim made public (in an interview) how she lost pounds. As we know she has a big influence on social media so people with Eating Disorder can take this as an advice, like a tip,” wrote another.

Check out more reactions:

Lili Reinhart calling out Kim Kardashian for bragging about starving herself 👏🏼 We love to see it 😌 This is why she’s my fave 💛 — Vicky 🌈 (@vicky_mx16) May 4, 2022

lmaooo @lilireinhart ‘s insta stories throwing shade at @KimKardashian MADE MY DAY, love u lili 💖 — coco chanel 💋 (@moonshiinebae) May 4, 2022

what lili reinhart just said about Kim Kardashian has to be the best thing she have done in her entire career — mine (@eclvpsy) May 4, 2022

My thoughts on Kim K losing a lot of weight in three weeks just to fit in Marilyn Monroe's dress are the same as Lili Reinhart's, in case anyone's wondering pic.twitter.com/oaCNjR2O4g — Nightmare Eyes (@la_vie_en_toast) May 4, 2022

