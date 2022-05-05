The unison between Cricket and Bollywood is nothing new. Both world often collided and have given us celebrity couples like Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Sharmila Tagore, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech to name a few. But did you know actress Nagma and Souav Ganguly once dated each other? Scroll down to know more.

Back in the early 2000s, the news of a love affair between actress turned politician and the popular cricketer caused a lot of stir. Surpringly, the rumours came at a time when Dada was already married to popular dancer Dona Ganguly. The actress also spoke about their affair once.

During a conversation with Savvy Magazine, Nagma opened up on her affair with Sourav Ganguly. She claimed that she had never denied the allegations of their relationship. She said, “Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other’s existence in each other’s life, any person can say anything they want.”

Both Nagma and Sourav met during World Cup 1999 and were often spotted together. Their growing closeness became talk of the town. DNA report even claimed that their alleged closeness also affected his married life and his wife was clearly unhappy about the whole situation. However, their rumoured affair did not last long and they apparently called it quits.

The actress even spoke about their break up. She said, “there was a career at stake, besides other things, so one had to part. One had to weigh a lot of things, rather than be on an ego trip and insist on being together.” Moreover, she was even blamed for his poor performances whenever Cricket fans get emotional over the sport.

“When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you’re supposed to bring happiness to a person’s life, you bring misery. Then it’s in their best interests to move on,” Nagma said.

Back in 2020, the actress surprised everyone when she wished him on his birthday.

