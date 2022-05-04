Social media sometimes can turn into one of the most bizarre places to be. Back in 2019, the country was witnessing massive protests as the government announced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Social media was divided into two parts and Bollywood celebrities also expressed their views on the same. Amid the same, Hrithik Roshan also expressed his views on Twitter and called India the‘ youngest democracy’ and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was December 2019 when the government announced the CAA and it took social media by storm along with protests all over the country. Delhi, Aligarh and Assam were the few places where the protest took place with a huge number of people coming forward against the act.

Amid the same, Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and wrote, “As a parent and citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world’s youngest democracy.”

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

Now as soon as Hrithik Roshan’s tweet went viral, netizens started trolling the actor because it’s not India but Tunisia with the youngest democracy in the world.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Rest is okay, but why is he saluting Tunisia? https://t.co/FcUpoaua5H — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 18, 2019

Tweet in nutshell pic.twitter.com/THN8KXZ4Oo — D Jay (@djaywalebabu) December 18, 2019

If you’ve understood what you have said, please explain it to us. Saral bhasha mein. — Ritesh Uttamchandani (@photowallah) December 18, 2019

pic.twitter.com/HGsAtkeM2l — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) December 18, 2019

India is not the world’s youngest democracy. And people are increasingly worried about how long we will remain one. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 18, 2019

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan getting trolled for calling India the ‘youngest democracy’ amid the CAA protests? Tell us in the comments below.

