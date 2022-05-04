Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer Jayesbhai Jordaar is right around the corners to hit the box office. However, right before its release, the film has now landed in some deep legal trouble. Here’s what you need to know.

For the gist, it’s said that a scene from the trailer of the upcoming film is the reason for it falling into the pit of legal trouble, read on to know the whole scoop on it.

According to the latest reports by Live Law, an NGO called Youth Against Crime has now filed a lawsuit against Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the Delhi High court over the prenatal sex-determination scene in film’s trailer.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer features a scene that shows Ranveer‘s character and his wife Shalini Pandey’s character visiting a gynaecologist along with their family (Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah). During the scene, Boman’s character, questions the doctor about the sex of the baby and is seen hoping it’s a boy. As the trailer continues, a very nervous Ranveer is also witnessed asking the doctor about the baby’s sex. Responding to the eager question by both, the gynecologist is seen using a code that indicates that the wife is having a girl child.

Apparently, the use of this particular scene in the film has enraged the NGO which in turn made them take this drastic step of bringing legality in between. The plea filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak claims that though the Ranveer Singh starter talks about the issue of female foeticide in India and promotes Saving the Girl Child cause, the film’s trailer undeniably promotes the use of ultrasound technique for sex selection, which is against the law and prohibited under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

According to the report, the plea by the advocate reads, “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

Meanwhile, talking about the film, The Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer is set to release on 13th May. The comedy drama film will also star Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jia Vaidya, Samay Raj Thakkar.

Do you think the prenatal sex-determination scene in Jayeshbhai Jordaar was wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

