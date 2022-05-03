Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch chooses Shah Rukh Khan over Hrithik Roshan to be a part of the MCU. With just three days away from its release, Doctor Strange 2 is creating a huge hype around it. Fans are excited to watch the movie, which can be seen through its massive number of pre-booking sales.

As of now, in India, the movie has reached the Rs. 20 crore mark through advance tickets and has beaten other massive hits like The Batman. Recently, it was also reported that the Multiverse of Madness has made five times more than its prequel through the bookings.

Now, while promoting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with PTI and discussed which Bollywood star could be a member of the MCU. The actor was asked to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, both of whom have played superheroes in Ra.One and Krrish.

Benedict Cumberbatch chose Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Khan is great.” The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor also spoke about his connection to India and said, “I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring, and travelling as well. Benedict added, “I’d love to have an excuse to come back and if that’s to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on.”

Recently, the upcoming MCU flick saw a major spoiler being leaked on social media. Though it’s not the first time that something as big as this has found its way to the people before the release, this time Marvel made sure to disable all the comment sections on all their social media platforms.

While we agree with Benedict Cumberbatch that Shah Rukh Khan can join the MCU, we can also see Hrithik Roshan as a part of the franchise. Think of him as an Indian version of Thor. Are you excited about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

