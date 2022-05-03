Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just three days away from its release, and fans are gearing up for it. The hype around the MCU movie has been built due to several reasons, like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man helmer Sam Raimi returning to the director’s chair for this movie.

Though the fans were teased with many clips, trailers, teasers, and even the first 20 minutes of the movie itself, some parts were still found to be leaked online. Those contained major spoilers, because of which several netizens decided to not open to social media until the film is released.

As the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took place on Monday, Marvel took the step of disabling replies on all the social media platforms. Now, amongst all of this, Fandango has reported that the upcoming MCU flick is the presale ticket leader for all of 2022.

It mentions that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made five times more than its 2016 prequel and beaten other Marvel hits like Captain Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. The report also mentions an explanation behind it. “Fans can’t wait to see what magic director Sam Raimi has in store for them as he delivers an epic spectacle that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

It seems like fans are interested to see how Marvel expands its multiverse first introduced in Loki. Previously another report had stated that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has already made $42 million at the box office through its pre-booking sales.

While in India, the recent update says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already crossed the Rs 20 crore mark. Could this movie be at the level of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts!

