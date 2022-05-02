Scarlett Johansson is world-renowned celebrity thanks to her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she has been receiving love from across generations, did you know she, alongside many other actresses and celebrities, has been a victim of s*x videos generated by artificial intelligence?

Advertisement

You read that right. Ms Johansson’s image has been morphed more than once in deepfake videos that have been uploaded to p*rn sites. In a past conversation, she opened up about it and also spoke about protecting one’s self from the bad side of the internet. Read on to know what she said.

Advertisement

While in conversation with the Washington Post in December 2018, Scarlett Johansson got candid when it came to talking about ‘deepfake’ videos – fake videos which were labelled as “leaked” footage. The Avenger stars said, “Nothing can stop someone from cutting and pasting my image or anyone else’s onto a different body and making it look as eerily realistic as desired.

In the same conversation, Scarlett Johansson further added, “The fact is that trying to protect yourself from the Internet and its depravity is basically a lost cause … The Internet is a vast wormhole of darkness that eats itself.”

Talking about these ‘deepfake videos,’ the one that made the headlines back then features the images of women’s faces being morphed on p*rnographic videos and images. In fact, a Washington Post reports that one ‘deepfake’ video – which featured Johansson – was viewed over 1.5 million times on one p*rn site alone.

For more news, updates and interesting throwback pieces about your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pete Davidson Returns To Stand-Up Comedy After Three Years, Cracks A Joke On Kanye West In The First Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube