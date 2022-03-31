It turns out Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War was costlier than we thought they would be. The final two films of Marvel’s biggest saga were directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It saw the Avengers assembling for one last time before all of them met with their individual fates.

Advertisement

The two films also became blockbuster hits, with Endgame becoming the second highest-grossing movie of all time and Infinity War becoming the fifth. The recent MCU flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, surpassed Infinity War at the US box office and took the 3rd position on the list.

Advertisement

While talking about Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, director Joe Russo revealed that their back-to-back films cost $500 million dollars each, which means that both the movies cost a whopping $1 billion to make in total. However, no matter what, both the movies covered their enormous budget at the box office.

As per Comicbook, Joe Russo attended the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, where he revealed this shocking news. “I don’t know if these numbers have ever been accurately reported, but in the case of Avengers: Endgame or Infinity War, each of those movies was $500 million-plus,” Russo said. So this is an incredible amount of money that is being spent on these films,” he added.

“And you have a responsibility if you have a conscience to in some way deliver a return on that investment for the people that gave you that money,” Joe said. We are sure that he and the entire cast and crew involved in the making of those two big-budgeted films delivered it.

While Joe Russo’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the saga, which was made clear by MCU boss Kevin Feige as well, there are some rumours of a fifth instalment in the air. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Tobey Maguire Can Get His Spider-Man 4? Moon Knight Director Says There Are A Lot Of Untold Stories From The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube