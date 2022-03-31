Early reactions to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are in, and it seems like the threequel to the Harry Potter spin-off is going to be much better than the last. It was just two years after, in 2013, that the release of the last HP film, Deathly Hallows Part 2, when the film series around the wizarding world was announced.

Advertisement

The first part was released in 2016 and saw JK Rowling’s magical world expanding its wings beyond Harry’s saga. Though the first instalment was quite successful and received positive reviews, the second part (Crimes of Grindelwald) didn’t do much well.

Advertisement

The expectations for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore were severely affected by that, but now, as per the early reactions from critics, it seems like this movie is going to be much better. As the cast attended the world premiere, some people got to view the early screening, and the consensus is that this movie is a ‘big bounce back’ for the series.

“Fantastic Beasts and The Secrets Of Dumbledore is a big bounce back for the #FantasticBeasts series for me! Back to enjoying the group dynamic & caring about the main mission. A lil thin here & there but a FAR more engaging ride than the last. Dan Fogler continues to be a favorite… and the Niffler,” said one critic.

Check out more reactions here:

#SecretsOfDumbledore is a magical menagerie of homages to the Potter films, boasting a new slate of wondrous creatures and mythos.@FantasticBeasts 3 rectifies fans' biggest qualms with FB2, offering answers, groundbreaking moments, & epic battles in this love letter to misfits. pic.twitter.com/VlZlQDgCj5 — Xandra Harbet (@XandraHarbet) March 29, 2022

Steve Kloves miraculously salvages a sinking ship w/#FantasticBeasts3 but it doesn’t fully fix the larger issues w/the series. Still, by far the best of the 3. The series feels FUN again. The layers of ##Dumbledore are peeled back & explored in interesting ways. Had a good time! pic.twitter.com/ZAvIfNHzEE — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 29, 2022

#FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore is an improvement on the sequel, even if it only fleetingly recaptures the magic. Mads Mikkelsen is a huge upgrade, but the MVP is Jessica Williams's Lally. It's just overstuffed and unsure if it's a Beasts film or a Harry Potter film. pic.twitter.com/65HeyIgeXb — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 29, 2022

i still cannot believe how positive the #secretsofdumbledore reviews are. fantastic beasts fans won today. — nas (@nvsserk) March 31, 2022

ppl are already watching fantastic beasts and the reviews in japan have been good aaaaaaaaaa im so psyched aaaaaaaa — γ – gabi (taylor’s version) (@pessoaleatoria7) March 29, 2022

First reviews so far have been very positive. Most saying it is the best of the fantastic beasts films yet. :) — Oliver James (@UNgreatestgamer) March 30, 2022

The film will see Eddie Redmayne back as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina, Ezra Miller as Credence, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and more will also be seen. Meanwhile, Mads Mikkelsen will finally be seen as Geralt Grindelwald.

One critic, impressed by Mads Mikkelsen as the dark wizard, says that the actor should have taken the role early on. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will hit the theatres on 8th April. Are you excited to watch the threequel?

Must Read: Jim Carrey Calls Out Hollywood For Giving Will Smith A Standing Ovation After His Row With Chris Rock: “Hollywood Is Just Spineless En Masse”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube