Oscars 2022 had a lot of things to be pumped up about. This was the first in-person event after the rather dull 2021 gala, which was part virtual. While many made history on the prestigious night, Will Smith walked up the dais to receive his first-ever Academy Award for King Richard. But he walked up once more to stir a controversy that took almost all the attention away from his iconic victory. He slapped Chris Rock and that did make waves. Reacting to it Jim Carrey now.

If you didn’t tune into Oscars 2022, Chris in his monologue decided to mention Jada Pinkett and crack a joke about her alopecia condition. This left husband Will Smith furious, who got on the stage and slapped Rock for his remark. Once back on the seat, he warned the comedian to keep his wife out of it.

This kick-started a rampant debate and garnered polarizing opinion. Will Smith even issued an apology to Chris Rock and everyone who witness it. Now, Jim Carrey has expressed his dismay with the row and called Hollywood ‘spineless’ for giving a standing ovation to Will after that episode.

Jim Carrey while talking to CBS’ Gayle King about Will Smith in an interview, said, “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Stating how he would have reacted to the entire thing if he was Chris Rock, Jim Carrey said, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will Smith for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Jim Carrey also took Will Smith’s side and said he was frustrated due to which he went on to slap Chris Rock. “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment,” he said.

