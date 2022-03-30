Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg opens up about his DC flick clashing with Avatar 2 at the box office. Recently, it was announced that all the upcoming Warner Bros movies, including the sequel to the 2019 Zachary Levi starrer, Black Adam, Aquaman 2, and more, are getting new release dates. While all the movies faced a delay, it was only Sandberg’s directorial which was preponed.

Advertisement

It will now be hitting the theatres on the 12th of December, just in time for Christmas. Though it may be a piece of exciting news for the fans, the film will be competing with one of the most-awaited movies, and by that, we mean 13 years of waiting.

Advertisement

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 will premiere just four days after Shazam 2, on 16 December. It will give the Zachary Levi starrer a small gap to make a head start. It’s common to see big flicks clashing at the box office, but what is uncommon is that the directors being open about their opinion.

While conducting a Q&A on his Instagram, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg answered several fans’ questions. One of them included his feelings about the DC flick opening at the same time as Avatar 2. Though Sandberg is “very happy” that the sequel is finally being released, he says that it won’t be number one, considering the competition.

“I’m very happy it’s coming out this year. Would have been a bummer to finish the movie and then just wait until next summer,” he said. “Definitely not expecting to open #1 against Avatar, but that’s fine,” David added.

While Shazam‘s first part made only $366.08 million at the box office globally, we all know that the Avatar prequel became the highest-grossing film of all time back then, making $2.84 billion worldwide.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Overseas): It’s Not Just A ‘Home’ Run For SS Rajamouli, He Hits The Ball Out Of The Park!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube