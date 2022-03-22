The big-screen magic is finally back and we cannot thank our stars enough. Marvel Cinematic Universe is back in form and is giving film after film that will make us what to leave our homes and go to the theatres. After the monstrous Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next in line is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. While the movie is a bag of surprises, what if we tell you that you might just witness Avatar 2 trailer with it?

Yes, we said that. Avatar 2, a sequel to the 2009 magnum hit that found itself on the top position in the list of highest-earning movies of all time is on its way to the big screen. The film that did face some roadblocks due to the pandemic is finally on track and as per the makers, it will hit the screens by the end of this year.

And for that, they need to build the anticipation stronger around the release. Now to make sure that it happens they are planning the release the Avatar 2 trailer with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, the makers of Avatar 2 will release the trailer of the James Cameron directorial with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness that hits the big screens on May 6, 2021. While there is no confirmation from the makers about it and there is not even a teaser that has hit the shores. In that case, nothing is sure. There were also rumours that the trailer might hit with Thor: Love And Thunder.

Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell most recently spoke about Avatar 2 to THR. The head honcho revealed that Avatar 2 will release by the end of this year. “Yes. It will,” he said. He then added, “For real. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing.”

Steve Asbell also spoke about the studio’s plan to market Avatar 2 as it has been more than 10 years since the release of the first part. “I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney,” he said. “They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it’s a saga. And it’s a family saga.”

He added, “It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they’ve evolved. It’s less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don’t think it will be hard to convince people to come back.”

How excited are you about this one? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

