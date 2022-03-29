The Indian box office has been witnessing a major boom in terms of movie releases and their collections and looks like the same phenomenon is also applicable to several other countries around the globe. International superhero movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman box office enjoyed massive numbers within days of their release, leaving behind a few of the highest-grossing movies of all time. According to a recent report the Robert Pattinson film has now crossed the $673 million mark at the overseas box office and it is expected to rise even further in the next few days.

For the unversed, the film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role and hit the theatres in March this year. It has been directed by Matt Reeves and a major reason for the film’s success is the powerful acting put forth by not just Pattinson but also by the female lead Zoe Kravitz. A few days back, the film was back in the headlines when a clip of the character Joker went viral across social media platforms. The deleted scene shows Batman meeting Barry Keoghan’s Joker at the Arkham Asylum and fans are already excited to see what happens next.

According to a recent report by IGN, The Batman has already made more than $673 million in the last few days. The box office collections are quite impressive considering the fact that the film is currently in its fourth week. It also left behind the 2013 film Man of Steel, which made $668 million overall and the 2017 DC movie Justice League which stood at $668 million.

The same report also predicts that the movie will easily cross the $700 million mark at the box office in the next few days as the trends have been in the favour of the film lately.

What do you think about The Batman box office collections? Let us know in the comments below.

