Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been all over social media for the last few days and looks like the drama has just started dying down after a long time. A few days back, Kanye was in trouble for passing a racist comment on Trevor Noah, which also subsequently affected his Grammy 2022 performance. A recent report now suggests that Kim is trying to maintain a cordial relationship with her ex-lover for the sake of her kids.

For the unversed, Kanye had been taking constant digs at Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson, in a quest to get back with her even though she had made it clear that she has moved on. A few weeks back, Ye decided to shower his social media followers with gossip, badmouthing Pete and even the people that have been connected to him. He was called out by a huge chunk of the internet for not respecting Kim and Pete’s privacy or even choice.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is a roller coaster ride at the moment indicating that it is fluctuating by the minute. The KUWTK star has reportedly made it clear that she will only be co-parenting with the Donda singer and not anything more. It also looks like her kids are the primary reason she is trying to keep their bond ‘amicable’.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Kim Kardashian has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Kanye. Despite all of the back and forth between them, Kim knows Kanye will always be in her life and so there really is no other choice than to get along for the sake of their kids. It hasn’t been easy, but if it means their kids ultimately benefit then she’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

