Ezra Miller, aka The Flash, has been reportedly arrested on a number of charges, including disorderly conduct and harassment. The actor plays the role of Barry Allen in the DC universe. He appeared in 2017’s Justice League as well as the Zack Snyder version. Since then, fans have been waiting for his standalone movie.

After facing several delays, including the most recent one, the movie is set to be released in 2023. Earlier, it was going to premiere this year itself, but due to the halts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the production slowed down, and the dates were pushed further back.

Now, as per the Comicbook, Ezra Miller has been arrested on the counts of a host of charges. The report states that the police in Hawaii, US, released a statement which said that The Flash actor was in a karaoke bar when they “became agitated” and began “yelling obscenities” at those in the bar. “On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” it read.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” it continued. “Miller began yelling obscenities and, at one point, grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” the statement further read.

It ended by saying that The Flash actor was arrested and booked on two charges before being released after paying a $500 bail. Could this further set back the production for a few days?

Other than The Flash, Ezra Miller is also set to appear in the Harry Potter spin-off’s third part, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which will hit the theatres on 8th April.

