BTS has become one of the most famous global artists in the last few years and most of it has to do with their power-packed stage performances and hit dance numbers. As the band is now gearing up to perform at Grammys 2022, a bunch of clips from Incheon airport have been going viral across social media platforms. In one such video, V can be seen giving some money to Suga and the internet seems to have a hilarious take on it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have been gearing up for their Las Vegas concert which is expected to be held right after their live Grammy performance. The group is currently witnessing a few roadblocks as J-Hope and Jungkook have tested positive for COVID 19. Hobi is expected to take an LV flight right after his quarantine comes to an end and it is still unclear if JK will be able to participate in the three-day live show and the Grammy performance. If he gets better in the next few days there is a slim chance of his return but the odds are against the Maknae.

Advertisement

As RM, Jin, Suga, and V took a flight to the United States this week, a bunch of ‘airport spotted’ videos of the members have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of them, V can be seen handing Suga, cash worth 10,000 Wons and the clip is leaving the BTS ARMY in splits. As it is not usual for the boys to be caught on camera lending money, fans came up with hilarious assumptions about what the money was for.

A few netizens called it a ‘bribe’ so that V can be a part of Cypher 4 while others were seen giving it an adorable angle by calling it Suga’s pocket money. Here are a few reactions.

V casually giving money to suga..

(Suga be like Was it necessary to give it now?😅

le army it's time to shine let's make meme on it 😃

taetae : take this money and buy a lot tangerine for yourself

😂🤣#AGUSTD #SUGA #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #KimTaehyung #BTSV#bts_the_city_lasvegas pic.twitter.com/VKof9G5KkT — Shania (@heartbeatgirl30) March 28, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more BTS

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Almost Got Fired From Playing Wolverine: “They Weren’t Seeing On Camera What They Saw In The Audition”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube