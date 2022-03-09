South Korea’s BTS is currently the leading septet in the whole world with massive fan followings called the ARMYs. From RM to Jimin, all the 7 guys are showered with love by their fans each and every day.

Advertisement

Well, apart from the whole group, each of these boys has a huge fan following of their own. Especially singer Jungkook. The singer recently uploaded a post that received some insane numbers of likes in just mere minutes. Read on to know the whole deet.

Recently, Kpop idol Jungkook set the social media platforms on fire with his newly uploaded image. In this said image, Jungkook, also known as ‘The Golden Maknae’ is witnessed sitting in his car and posing as he takes his own selfie. The singer was seen donning a white T-shirt with a denim jacket and a boat hat. In the image, we also see a black mask which he removed to show his fans his new look. He got his lips pierced for the show and fans really loved it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Advertisement

All the BTS boys had taken it to their Instagram and other social media handles to share their image with a countdown to their upcoming concert Permission To Dance On Stage in Seoul. Talking about the image, Jungkook captioned it by saying “One day,” referring to the time left for the concert. The image has gone viral crossing over 6.3 million likes in no time. Well, it’s undoubted that the ARMYs never fail to shower love on these boys.

Meanwhile, it was recently noted that CBSE’s 9th class papers had recently brought in questions relating to the boy band in the student’s English Examination. The particular news came from a Youtube channel Cinewood Hub in their newly released video.

What are your thoughts on Jungkook’s lip piercing look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook In Haryana? An English Coaching Class Ad Features Him, Desi ARMY Plans To Cut & Steal The Poster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube