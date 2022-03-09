Wednesday’s are gloomy because it’s the middle of the week and you’ve no idea where it is headed too. But let’s skip to the good part, shall we? Two more days for the weekend and well, we can push ourselves to get through today. Haha! And if you’re looking for some motivation, we have got you ‘Desi Boyz’ featuring Harry Styles, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield… and all the single ladies, this thirst trap might give you eyegasm and no, we aren’t kidding. Scroll below to watch the video.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Desi Boyz starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham and was released in 2011. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and Chitrangda Singh in pivotal roles. The film had a song titled ‘Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz’ and became a massively popular dance number back then.

Advertisement

Now, a page named ‘Qualitea Post’ on Instagram has shared a mashup of ‘Desi Boyz’ featuring Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Ian Somerhalder, Dev Patel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Michele Morrone, Sebastian Stan, Kim Taehyung, Andrew Garfield, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Virat Kohli and Zac Efron. That’s a long list but trust us when we say, it’s totally worth our time.

Take a look at Desi Boyz ft. Harry Styles, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and others:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Isn’t the best video on the internet today?

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Teacher: The exam’s not that tough Meanwhile the options:” Another user commented, “They are more than Desi boizzzzzzzzz ❤️❤️❤️” A third user commented, “Where is the option to pick ALL?” A fourth user commented, “Just to remind you that you just created a masterpiece, like wth they all are just so❤️❤️”

Desi Boyz supremacy y’all!

