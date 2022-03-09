One thing common between Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox, other than the fact that three of them have played a superhero on screen, is that they were once roommates. Pattinson recently made his DC debut in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Whilst, Garfield has played Spider-Man for Sony and appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So did Charlie, who plays Daredevil for the MCU and had his show, with three seasons, premiering from 2015 to 2018. Recently, the actor shared that he was “living in fear” of his surprise cameo in the Tom Holland starrer being leaked.

Now, a piece of news has been floating around the internet, and according to it, Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox were roommates back when their careers started. Three incredible actors living under one roof, with no idea that they will be becoming huge Hollywood actors, sounds fascinating!

If three superstars living under one roof wasn’t enough, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan previously revealed that the place was also shared by him and the Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne. It was reported that all the celebs weren’t doing well at that time. Moreover, they also went for the same auditions and helped each other prep for the same roles.

It’s not a surprise that things worked out pretty well for each one of them. Now, the actors have a well-established career in acting and have been awarded for their phenomenal performances in their respective films and shows.

Now, The Batman star Robert Pattinson is reportedly being eyed by the Parasite director Bong Joon Ho for his next project. Andrew Garfield will appear in FXP’s Under the Banner of Heaven, and Charlie Cox is said to be reprising his role as Matt Murdock for season 4 of Daredevil.

