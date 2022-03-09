The Batman Caught In Controversy Over Its 'Insensitive' Asian-Viticm Scene
The Batman’s Opening Scene Is Being Deemed Insensitive(Photo Credit: Poster From The Batman)

As The Batman soars high at the box office across the globe, the film is now under scrutiny over one of its scenes, which is being deemed insensitive. The Robert Pattinson-led has just hit the big screens and has already made around $270 million at the box office worldwide. The movie opened to raving reviews from the critics and high praise from the audience.

Advertisement

The DC flick ignited a debate between the Dark Knight fans, who are arguing over which is the best version of the vigilante. With only just one film, Rob is already taking the top position and has become the new favourite iteration for several fans.

Advertisement

However, amongst all the praise and applaud, The Batman has found itself under controversy. The starting scene where a face-painted gang of thugs follows an Asian man off the subway with the intent of physically assaulting him is under scrutiny. It continued with the vigilante beating and scaring off the men, but despite being a sympathetic saviour, it is visible that the Asian man is fearful of him too.

It is also the scene where Robert Pattinson delivers the line, “I’m vengeance.” As per the report, this scene has upset the Asian Americans, who find it insensitive to show it as a time of increased violence against the community. Even if the intent of The Batman scene was not racially motivated, some people find it offensive.

A few critics also expressed the same and have called the scene “triggering.” “The Batman was a good two-hour movie inside of a not-as-good three-hour movie. And if you’re Asian American and have been paying attention the first ten minutes—in which a gang of subway thugs violently assaults an Asian American man on a platform—are triggering as hell,” wrote one critic on Twitter.

It wasn’t just the critics who found the scene insensitive. Several other people shared their reactions to it as well. Check them out here:

However, just like every coin has two sides, so does this argument.

What are your thoughts on The Batman scene mentioned above?

Must Read: Dune 2: Florence Pugh In Talks To Join Timotheé Chalamet & Zendaya To Play Princess Irulan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out