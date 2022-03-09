Robert Pattinson allegedly partied at Pete Davidson’s club and jammed to Kanye West’s songs. For the unversed, the reason why this had become a piece of news is because of the ongoing feud between the comedian and the rapper. Ever since Pete and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumours, the Donda rapper has been attacking Davidson on his social media.

Recently, West released the music video of his new track ‘Eazy’ featuring The Game. The claymation video became controversial as it featured Ye kidnapping and burying Pete. Though Ye defended the MV and said it was ‘art,’ others aren’t looking at it like that.

Now, it is being said that Robert Pattinson threw a party to celebrate The Batman at Pete Davidson’s new bar, The Pebble in New York City, and allegedly cranked up tunes by Kanye West. Pattinson recently made his DC debut in Warner Bros’ latest superhero flick. The film became an instant hit and had a successful opening weekend.

Page Six reported that the alleged party thrown by Robert Pattinson at Davidson’s club had the songs “Gold Digger” and “Fade” being played, including tons of more Kanye West songs. This has sparked speculation of Robert taking Ye’s side amidst all the drama between the rapper and Pete.

Netizens have reacted to the news and find it hilarious. Some fans on Twitter have commented on it and said that it is such a ‘Pete Davidson-thing’ to do. While some think that the Twilight actor can’t be Team Kanye as he and Pete are friends.

Previously, Davidson has praised Robert Pattinson’s work in the 2017 film ‘Good Times.’ The SNL star even expressed his disappointment when the movie was snubbed from the Oscars. There hasn’t been any reported feud between the two. Keeping in mind all of that, it seems like The Batman actor playing Kanye West’s songs at the party was just a ‘Pete Davidson-thing’ he did.

