Hugh Jackman was once almost fired from playing Wolverine in X-Men films. Whenever someone imagines Logan, they think of Jackman, but what if he would have been sacked from the role! Not only did the actor bring justice to the role, but it was also his major breakthrough that put him in the spotlight.

Not only did the role bring him fame, but Hugh was also awarded the “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” by Guinness World Record for playing the role for 17 years. It was surpassed by Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe in 2021, who played Spider-Man and Green Goblin for 19 years, most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While talking about Hugh Jackman, back in 2019, The Indian Express reported that the actor was almost fired from playing Wolverine. “Five weeks into shooting X-Men, I was on the verge of getting fired,” Hugh said, as per the report. “The head of the studio pulled me aside at lunch, and he told me that they were worried at the studio, that they weren’t seeing on camera what they’d seen in the audition,” he added.

“And the very next day, the director pulled me aside and told me exactly the same thing…So clearly, they’d been talking, and I was freaking out,” Hugh Jackman continued while revealing almost being sacked from playing Wolverine. “I’m thinking, ‘oh, this is the talk you get before you get fired.’ And this was the biggest break of my career by a mile up to this point,” the X-Men actor added.

He also revealed that he retained the role due to his wife, Deborra-lee Furness’ encouraging words. Jackman shared that he went home and complained to Deb, who told him to trust himself and that the actor was worrying too much. Jackman’s wife advised him to go back to the beginning and focus on the character.

That’s some great advice, and we are glad that it worked as Hugh Jackman was wonderful as Wolverine in the X-Men films. Stick to Koimoi for more Hollywood news!

