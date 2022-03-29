There was a time when Timothée Chalamet was still getting used to fame when he attended a dinner party with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pete Davidson. Though now, any party where the three stars together seem impossible, Chalamet attended one a few years back and was starstruck by the A-listers present there.

For the unversed, a lot has gone down between Kim, Ye, and Pete in the past few weeks. After the KUWTK star and the Donda rapper called it quits last year, Kim and Pete’s dating rumours began. It came as a surprise to several people, including West, who didn’t take the news quite well and thus started the feud between them.

However, there was a time when Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pete Davidson attended a dinner party organized by rapper Kid Cudi. It turns out Timothée Chalamet, who was still a newcomer then, was a part of it too and was star-struck by the presence of the celebs. Back in 2019, the Call Me By Your Name actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he dished out the details.

“I just texted him (Kid Cudi) on the morning of his birthday, and he said to come to dinner. I did not know that’s what I was walking into.” Timothée Chalamet said. “We were hanging out, and then it feels like it was an earthquake in the restaurant. It was like epic. You feel the energy, and I turned around, and I was like, ‘Holy sh*t,'” Chalamet said when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked in.

Chalamet added that he felt like a “fraud” for being present at a party where Kim, Kanye, and Pete were. “I went to the bathroom. Seriously I sent a text to friends like, ‘Am I worth…like does this make sense? And they were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the s— out of you. You go back to the table,'” the Dune actor continued.

never forget the biggest glitch in the simulation: timothée chalamet being in the same room as kim kardashian and kanye west along w kid cudi and pete davidson pic.twitter.com/8ifqY3eFqA — palöma (@is0mbard_) August 24, 2019

Now, Timothée Chalamet has become quite famous himself. He has started in several films, which have been highly acclaimed by critics. His recent movie, Dune, won 6 Oscars this year.

