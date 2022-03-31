Despite Tobey Maguire’s last standalone Spidey film being released in 2007, the Moon Knight director, Grant Curtis, hopes for a Spider-Man 4. Even though Tobey wasn’t the first actor to play the role of the wall-crawler for a live-action movie, several fans consider him the original one.

Advertisement

Recently, the actor, along with Andrew Garfield, reprised his role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though it was just a cameo, fans loved watching the former Spideys make a comeback. The MCU flick’s massive box office collection of $1.8 billion is an ode to that.

Advertisement

Watching Tobey Maguire put on his iconic suit has made the fans and us want more of his movies. The sentiment is shared by Grant Curtis, the director of the show Moon Knight. The series has aired on Disney +, and while talking about it with Gizmodo, Curtis has shared that there were a lot of story threads within Maguire‘s three solo movies that did not get explored.

The Moon Knight director revealed that he hopes those unexplored stories get told in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4. “There were other stories within those movies that did not get told. I hope someday, as any Spider-Man fan would tell you, that all those stories come out and that narrative continues,” Grant Curtis said.

The latest Marvel series on Disney + stars Oscar Isaac in the titular role and Ethan Hawke as Arthus Harrow. Since the release of the first episode, the show has received positive reviews and ratings from critics and audiences alike.

While there are rumours around Spider-Man 4 happening, there are also some speculations of Tobey Maguire appearing in MCU’s upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Could the actor be coming back as the web-slinging superhero for good? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Early Review Out! Fans Call The Jude Law Starrer By Far The Best Amongst The Three

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube