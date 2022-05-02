If there’s one film that everyone’s talking about ever since the first glimpse of the same has been teased, it is James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water. The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles. Now, the teaser of the film has been leaked online and netizens are reacting to it. There are some exclusive stills from the upcoming film that are being circulated on social media and movie buffs are going crazy over them. Scroll below to take a look at the pictures.

James’ Avatar was released back in 2009 and is one of the most popular films in the history of cinema. The film did an incredible business at the box office and still holds some earth-shattering records. There’s only one movie that could surpass the lifetime business of Cameron’s film and it was none other than Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Now, coming back to Avatar: The Way Of Water, netizens on Twitter are sharing the leaked teaser of James Cameron’s film along with the exclusive stills which was supposed to be released with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th in the theatres.

Yes, the teaser was of Avatar: The Way Of Water is attached to Benedict Cumberbatch starrer which releases this week. The links however have been taken down now but netizens are still reacting to it.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

#Avatar2 first teaser trailer has been leaked online. — DAVID BALA ™ (@DAVIDBALA333) May 2, 2022

#BREAKING

‘Avatar 2’ first teaser trailer has been leaked online. Exclusive stills for Avatar 2. Cinema incoming 🔥#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/NVi0pglSzs — Adarsh Kumar (@AdarshWords) May 2, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater leaked video 🥵🥵🔥🔥#Avatar2 — B U N N Y _ H A R I 🦁 (@MRBADBOY0143) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the first glimpse of James Cameron’s upcoming film was teased on April 27th, 2022 in Las Vegas during Disney’s CinemaCon.

Avatar: The Way Of Water releases on December 16, 2022, with sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

Are y’all excited to witness this masterpiece experience again in theatres soon? Tell us in the comments below.

