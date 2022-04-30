Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fans Spot A Continuity Error In The Film
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Contains A Continuity Error(Photo Credit: Poster From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t released yet, and some eagle-eyed fans already spotted a continuity error. The most-anticipated film of this year is about to be released on 6th May 2022. It has been hyped as one of MCU’s biggest releases ever.

Benedict Cumberbatch, himself has said that it could be at the same level as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we all know just how big that was. With less than ten days away, fans are excited to watch Marvel expand its Multiverse, really, just look at the advance sales craze.

Now with the first 20 minutes, multiple trailers, and teasers released, some fans have found a hilarious continuity error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A YouTube video uploaded a short eleven-second video pointing out the gaffe involving an extra in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. It is a scene where the superhero is preparing to fight a giant monster on a busy city street.

While he does that, an extra, wearing a coat and holding the bag, can be seen running past Dr. Strange four different times in multiple shots. The caption of the video on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness read, “me when I’m a 200 million dollar movie.” After another fan tweeted the same mistake, fans took to the comment section to talk about it.

“Marvel just released a clip from the next Doctor Strange and in 10 seconds there are 3 continuity errors. lol it’s so embarrassing,” wrote one user.” “Mf it’s called multiverse of madness for a reason that’s all the dudes variants,” another one joked.

Some fans pointed out how it is quite similar to Sam Raimi’s (the helmer of this movie) mistake in 2002’s Spider-Man.

Maybe it’s some sort of director’s mark, a hilarious one indeed. While talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ pre-booking craze, it was recently reported that the film has already made $42 million at the box office because of it. Read more about that on Koimoi!

