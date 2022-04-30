Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t released yet, and some eagle-eyed fans already spotted a continuity error. The most-anticipated film of this year is about to be released on 6th May 2022. It has been hyped as one of MCU’s biggest releases ever.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch, himself has said that it could be at the same level as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we all know just how big that was. With less than ten days away, fans are excited to watch Marvel expand its Multiverse, really, just look at the advance sales craze.

Advertisement

Now with the first 20 minutes, multiple trailers, and teasers released, some fans have found a hilarious continuity error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A YouTube video uploaded a short eleven-second video pointing out the gaffe involving an extra in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. It is a scene where the superhero is preparing to fight a giant monster on a busy city street.

While he does that, an extra, wearing a coat and holding the bag, can be seen running past Dr. Strange four different times in multiple shots. The caption of the video on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness read, “me when I’m a 200 million dollar movie.” After another fan tweeted the same mistake, fans took to the comment section to talk about it.

“Marvel just released a clip from the next Doctor Strange and in 10 seconds there are 3 continuity errors. lol it’s so embarrassing,” wrote one user.” “Mf it’s called multiverse of madness for a reason that’s all the dudes variants,” another one joked.

This shows how accurate the problems of the world… People running away from their problems, but the problems won't go away. They always will be back… What a deep thought… — Comemix ➐ (@CJ_Fera) April 29, 2022

this cant be real with all this budget and yet a CW level of amateurism lol💀 pic.twitter.com/q4VRStpGvZ — ً (@dondacrusaders) April 29, 2022

the more I see this clip the more angry I get because how in the hell did they miss that…4 fcking times 🤣 https://t.co/OSsyNC5pyW — ChipButNotTheWolf (@tony_doNotCare) April 30, 2022

That's on the level of the stormtrooper hitting his head on the door in A New Hope. It's funny to see it and wonder how it got through but also who cares. — Schlorgan (@Schlorgan) April 29, 2022

That one guy running to save his life. pic.twitter.com/CiP31vdL1P — Akhilesh (@im25akhil) April 29, 2022

Some fans pointed out how it is quite similar to Sam Raimi’s (the helmer of this movie) mistake in 2002’s Spider-Man.

Sam Raimi did the exact same thing in Spiderman 1 and a lot of y’all jerk those movies off non stop so what’s the issue here? pic.twitter.com/6wKYsoLAW5 — Mista J (@JohnnyDTheChee1) April 30, 2022

It happened in Sam Raimi's Spiderman too.

A single girl in background keeps on appearing several times. It's more like Raimi thing. Because… you can see just one noticiable background character. Not multiple. It seems purposeful. — Dead Artemis (@bhagvntudu) April 30, 2022

that happened in spiderman 1 (2000) too 😭 — P A I N | Mr Knight 🌙 (@ThePainMan_) April 29, 2022

Maybe it’s some sort of director’s mark, a hilarious one indeed. While talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ pre-booking craze, it was recently reported that the film has already made $42 million at the box office because of it. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Spider-Man 4 Is Happening With Tom Holland & Zendaya Reprising Their Roles? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube