Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in news even 5 months after its official release. While every aspect of the movie has made news and there is anything left to be spoken about in the mainstream, we were proven wrong when Tom Holland decided to talk about Peter Parker’s b*tt. Well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans and Tom are appreciated for having some well-shaped junk in the trunks. Holland has revealed that one of the Spidey in No Way Home has prosthetic a** in the movie leaving us all wondering who it was. Andrew Garfield now gives his defence.

No Way Home marked the reunion of the Spidey universe of sorts. Apart from the numerous villains from the different timelines that walked in, the last two Peter Parker’s also made their way in this time. The screen has Tom Holland joining forces with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to fight the many villains who returned from their ashes.

Tom Holland as per We Got This Covered revealed that one of the Spideys in Spider-Man: No Way Home sported a prosthetic b*tt. He said, “I’ll give you a spoiler and I am not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit. You can figure that out for yourselves. I remember being on set like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, nah, that’s not real.’”

Now Andrew Garfield has now come out and confirmed he is unmodified and that Tobey Maguire’s a** looks real. “All I know is that I am totally unmodified, and that’s all I can share. He’s just stirring the pot, old Tom. He can’t help himself. There’s an expression that we have in entertainment, which is that we want to put bums on seats. We want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets.”

Talking about Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield added, “Tom is pretty great at creating the subgenres of games for you all while you’re in the cinema-going, ‘Well, that b*tt doesn’t look real.’ ‘Tobey’s looks like it might be real.’ ‘Could Andrew have that much a–? Maybe. Potentially.’”

Who do you think had a prosthetic b*tt? Let us know in the comments section below.

