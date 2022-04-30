There is no way you will forget the drama that was created when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian separated. The drama only intensified when the beauty Mogul went on to date Pete Davidson. Ye who was until now only targeting Kim and sometimes making some wild allegations and sometimes begging her to come back, was now taking open digs at Davidson for dating his former wife. His public Instagram posts are hidden from no one, though he did delete them later. Turns out it’s the SNL host’s turn now.

If you are unaware by any chance, Kim and Kanye parted ways last year and their infamous divorce row has all the eyes on them. Soon after the KKW owner found love in Pete, who soon went public with their relationship. This did not go well with Kanye who ended up making some wild comments and digs at both. At one point he even ended up calling Davidson gay and said he has AIDS.

It is Pete Davidson’s turn it seems. The comedian in his new stand up has taken a dig at Kanye West for spreading the rumour that he has AIDS. Pete called Ye a genius sarcastically and had a lot to say. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Hollywood Life, Pete Davidson was performing at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, where he chose to talk about Kanye West trying to humiliate him through his wild claims in the past couple of months. He spoke about the time Ye accused him of being gay and having AIDS. The comedian said he believed the rapper’s lie since he is “a genius”. He went on to joke about how being humiliated is “weird when you can’t do anything about it.”

Pete Davidson went on to even hint at Chris Rock and Will Smith row at the Oscars 2022. Pete recalled a basketball match he played with Chris and Job Stewart before dating Kim Kardashian. “Before life was over,” he added. He said troubling things have happened with him and Chris post that.

