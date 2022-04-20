It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its bosses – led by Kevin Feige consider reshoots an integral part of their movie-making process. Right from Iron Man (2008), the studio has had reshoots for almost all its films to ensure quality is delivered to fans. And now we hear, that the latest MCU offering, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also be following the same.

During a recent conversation, Bruce Campbell – an actor who is playing an undisclosed cameo in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, had teased fans about the reshoot. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent interview with Game Informer, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Bruce Campbell spoke about reshoots still very much being a thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He even added that he has no idea whether or not his cameo will end up making it into the final cut of the movie. Read on to know all he said.

Talking about the reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bruce Campbell told the magazine, “The Marvel guys, they make eight of these movies at the same time, so they’re always updating storylines. So, my buddy Sam has had to add scenes that they [Marvel] told him he had to shoot, and he’s removed scenes that no longer apply.”

Campbell added, “So until May rolls around I don’t think Benedict Cumberbatch even knows if he’s in this movie or not.” (quote via The Direct).

During a 2019 appearance at a panel at the New York Film Academy, Marvel boss Kevin Feige spoke about his and the studio’s stance on reshoots. He had said that reshoots were key to making all their films, starting with Iron Man. Adding that at Marvel they smart filmmakers but not geniuses Feige added that reshoots can last sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes even more but it helps make the movie the best it can be.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong and many more. The film is scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2022, and will release in theatres on May 6.

